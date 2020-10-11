Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut Woodward from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.63.

Shares of WWD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. The stock had a trading volume of 197,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,867. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $72.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other Woodward news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $1,036,589.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,924 shares of company stock worth $19,367,416. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Woodward by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

