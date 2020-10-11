Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Workday’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.29.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.73. The stock had a trading volume of 830,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71 and a beta of 1.56. Workday has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 363,613 shares of company stock valued at $81,488,527. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.