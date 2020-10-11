Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Yunji stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 145,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,283. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.11. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.