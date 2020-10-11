Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMN Healthcare gained from two of the three operating segments in the quarter. Management is upbeat about the latest Stratus Video and Advanced Medical buyouts, which are expected to expand its travel as well as school therapy and travel nurse staffing capabilities. Despite demand being disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, most business lines performed in line or better than the company’s guidance. The launch of customizable, technology-enabled and clinically-based service for businesses buoys optimism. AMN Healthcare exited the second quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. However, revenue decline within the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment is concerning. The contraction in both margins is also discouraging. Over the past year, the stock has underperformed its industry.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $64.23. 300,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

