Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is optimistic about the strength in its sales leaders, which is driving customer base expansion. Also, management expects its solid product pipe line that includes ageLOC Boost device and Nutricentials Bioadaptive Skin Care to boost growth in the second half of 2020. Incidentally, the company raised its 2020 outlook. Moreover, Nu Skin's efforts to boost customer base are yielding. Notably, the company's customer base increased 29% in second-quarter 2020. However, Nu Skin reported musky results for second-quarter, with sales and earnings falling year over year. Also, gross margin contracted 50 basis points in the quarter due to incremental freight costs and coronavirus related expenses. Apart from this, volatile currency movements are a concern.”

NUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nu Skin Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.75.

NUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 286,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,956. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $1,125,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $544,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,069 shares of company stock worth $2,340,688 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after purchasing an additional 737,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $27,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345,187 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $10,269,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $5,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

