Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNDC. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 60,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Landec has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 225,553 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landec by 102.5% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,388 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 0.3% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

