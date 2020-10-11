Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.48. 44,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,422. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

