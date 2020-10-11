Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. engages in providing cloud-native technology solutions to financial institutions primarily in China. Its solutions offer technology applications and technology-enabled business services to financial institutions. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 382,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $109.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,316,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 64.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 30,423 shares during the period.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

