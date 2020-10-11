Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZAL. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €73.39 ($86.35).

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €2.64 ($3.11) on Wednesday, reaching €85.64 ($100.75). 1,033,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.34. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

