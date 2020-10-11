Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 910,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,487,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after buying an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 109.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,398,000 after buying an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,684,000 after acquiring an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

