$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is $1.32. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,644. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

