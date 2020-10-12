1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $33.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 1,265,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,109. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 16,501 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $494,864.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,253 shares of company stock worth $25,055,465.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,689,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Analyst Recommendations for 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit