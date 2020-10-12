1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives $33.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Shares of 1life Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $29.59. 1,265,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,109. 1life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $967,695.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 16,501 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $494,864.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,253 shares of company stock worth $25,055,465.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $56,689,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

