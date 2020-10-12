4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 4Licensing from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of 4Licensing in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 4Licensing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

Shares of 4Licensing stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. 4Licensing has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81.

4Licensing (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 4Licensing stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in 4Licensing Corp (OTCMKTS:FOUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of 4Licensing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

4Licensing Company Profile

4Licensing Corporation is a licensing company and technology company specializing in the sports and specialty brands. The Company operates through two segments: Entertainment and Brand Licensing, and IsoBLOX and Sports Licensing/Distribution. Through its subsidiaries, it licenses merchandising rights to children’s television series, properties and product concepts, builds brands through licensing, develops ideas and concepts for licensing, and plans to forge new licensing relationships in the sports industry, as well as developing private label goods to be sold to retail or directly to consumers.

