ABB (NYSE:ABB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABB. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. ABB has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $26.94.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 77,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.