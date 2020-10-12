Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $42.50 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of several other reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.89.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $38.93 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

