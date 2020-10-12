ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACIW. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

ACIW opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.35. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $299.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $1,055,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 81.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

