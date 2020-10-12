adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADS. Baader Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €255.75 ($300.88).

Shares of ADS opened at €282.50 ($332.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €269.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €238.49. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

