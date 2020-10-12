Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.
NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $94.28.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
