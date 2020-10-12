Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,635 shares of company stock valued at $39,566,516. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,944.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

