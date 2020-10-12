Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Receives $88.11 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,052. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

