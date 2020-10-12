Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.10.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $28.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.35 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $129,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 587,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,694,800.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $157,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

