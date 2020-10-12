Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.10 and its 200-day moving average is €9.79. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

