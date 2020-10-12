Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €14.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIXA. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aixtron presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is €10.10 and its 200-day moving average is €9.79. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a fifty-two week high of €12.86 ($15.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.13.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

