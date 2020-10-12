Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AKBA opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 215,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,902,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Analyst Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

