Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,095,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,410. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

