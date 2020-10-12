Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,698.76.

GOOG traded up $53.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,569.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,547. The company has a market cap of $1,067.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,528.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,427.95. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,746,541,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

