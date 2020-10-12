Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) versus Syncora (NYSE:SYCRF) Financial Analysis

Syncora (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) and Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Syncora and Ambac Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syncora N/A N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group N/A -22.42% -2.30%

81.3% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Syncora shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syncora and Ambac Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syncora $7.82 million 3.17 -$104.87 million N/A N/A Ambac Financial Group $496.00 million 1.29 -$216.00 million N/A N/A

Syncora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ambac Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Syncora has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Syncora and Ambac Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syncora 0 0 0 0 N/A Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Syncora beats Ambac Financial Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syncora Company Profile

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations. It also invests in private debt and equity securities. The company was formerly known as Security Capital Assurance Ltd. Syncora Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

