Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.92.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $230,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $47,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,794 shares of company stock valued at $941,362 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $6,978,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at $6,530,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 80.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

