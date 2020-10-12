Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $236.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total transaction of $173,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,085 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $249.59. The company had a trading volume of 86,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,264. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $251.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

