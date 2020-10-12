Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Comstock Resources reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.26.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 2.08. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

