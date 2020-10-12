Analysts Expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 1,434,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in Infinera by 48.2% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,817,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after acquiring an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

