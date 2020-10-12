Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $14.93

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock remained flat at $$17.33 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,874,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,533. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

