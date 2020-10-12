Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Price Target at $22.50

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

GIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 304,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,431. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

