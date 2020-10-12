Analysts Set Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) PT at $12.80

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OSW stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,139. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $610.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

About Haymaker Acquisition

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.