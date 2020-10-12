Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target at $50.60

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBKR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.45. 376,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,664. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.20 million. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 20,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $966,366.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

