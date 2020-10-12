Analysts Set Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target at $99.94

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $95.50 to $104.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

RY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.67. 425,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,000. The firm has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

