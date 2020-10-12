Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Target Price at $13.92

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SAND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. 775,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,739. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.