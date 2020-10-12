Analysts Set Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. 8,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,619. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

