Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.73 Million

Brokerages expect Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) to announce sales of $109.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.54 million. Anaplan posted sales of $89.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $438.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $440.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $552.76 million, with estimates ranging from $538.35 million to $581.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.05.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,576,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,300,339.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,647 shares of company stock worth $39,703,290 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 289.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 2.06. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $26.04 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

