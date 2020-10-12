ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.53.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 282.82 and a beta of 2.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,509,931 shares of company stock worth $21,590,520. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 16.4% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,193,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 309,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 161.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 452,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 279,560 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 127,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.