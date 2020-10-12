APR Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,364.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. APR Coin has a market cap of $10,639.91 and $3,364.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. During the last week, APR Coin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00617912 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.01443790 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000606 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003151 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,246,623 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

