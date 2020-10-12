Arion (ARION) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $419.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Arion has traded 162.6% higher against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $55,589.43 and $419.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00275294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00098714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.58 or 0.01469711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00155981 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,093,501 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

