Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 690,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,346. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

