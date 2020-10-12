Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.39. 690,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,346. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,655,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,794,049.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit