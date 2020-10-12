Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $110.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $943,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.9% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

