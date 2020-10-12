ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price target on ASOS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,050 ($26.79) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,623.18 ($60.41).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 5,414 ($70.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 101.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,016.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,406.57. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.