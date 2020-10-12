ATBCoin (ATB) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. ATBCoin has a market capitalization of $48,236.87 and $191,854.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, ATBCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11,470.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.69 or 0.02081027 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00605515 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011001 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ATBCoin Coin Profile

ATBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com . ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.