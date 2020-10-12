ATC Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $150.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $594,047.31 and approximately $150.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00438058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003008 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,316,903 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

