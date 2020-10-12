Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Aurubis stock opened at $32.70 on Thursday. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

