Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,354. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,242,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $3,158,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.