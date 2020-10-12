Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives $34.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.61. 77,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,439. The company has a market capitalization of $538.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 389,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. 14.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

