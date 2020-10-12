Bank of America Cuts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $10.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.15.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.