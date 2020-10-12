Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €75.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.67 ($71.37).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €64.55 ($75.94) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.25. Nemetschek has a one year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

